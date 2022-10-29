Soda ash maker WE Soda to expand in Wyoming

WE Soda, which calls itself the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, plans to build a soda ash plant in Green River, Wyoming. The firm says the plant will have annual capacity of 3 million metric tons (t) and will be carbon neutral. WE Soda already makes the glass raw material in Turkey and is part owner of a plant in Wyoming. The firm says the new plant and other projects in Wyoming and Turkey will cost about $4 billion and add more than 6 million t per year of production capacity by 2030.
