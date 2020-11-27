Solvay continues sale of unwanted assets

Solvay will sell a number of inorganic chemical assets as part of a paring of businesses in niche markets. The investment firm Latour Capital has agreed to buy its technical-grade barium and strontium carbonate business in Germany, Spain, and Mexico; its sodium percarbonate business in Germany; and its barium chemicals joint venture in the US with Chemical Products Corp. Solvay recently agreed to sell its composite process materials business to Composites One and is selling sodium chlorate and fluorine chemical businesses.
