Solvay to reduce soda ash output

Solvay will reduce soda ash capacity at its plant in Torrelavega, Spain, where it uses the synthetic Solvay process, by 300,000 metric tons (t) per year. Production at the site will be down to 600,000 t per year by January. Solvay says that the plant will serve regional customers but that the company will serve the export market out of its Green River, Wyoming, soda ash mine, which it is expanding. The company is also building a soda ash export terminal in Vancouver, Washington, with partner Vancouver Bulk Terminal. That facility is expected to be completed in 2026.
