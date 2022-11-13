Solvay resumes soda ash work

Solvay is restarting a soda ash expansion at its mining operations in Green River, Wyoming, that it had put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says the 600,000 metric tons per year of additional soda ash capacity will come on line in 2024. The project will also incorporate regenerative thermal oxidation technology that will reduce the site’s emissions by 20%. In May, Solvay took over sole possession of the facility, which makes soda ash and sodium bicarbonate from trona ore.
