Thiozen gets US funds for hydrogen-sulfide-to-hydrogen process

Thiozen has received $1.2 million in grants from the US National Science Foundation to develop what it says is the first technology for producing hydrogen from the hydrogen sulfide found in sour natural gas. The California firm turns H2S into H2 and elemental sulfur with a sulfur-iodine cycle process developed by chemical engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Thiozen piloted the technology on natural gas from the Permian Basin oil field in the US Southwest.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter