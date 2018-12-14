Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Inorganic Chemicals

Tronox may sell titanium dioxide plant to Ineos

by Alexander H. Tullo
December 14, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

In an effort to save its deal to buy Cristal, Tronox may sell a titanium dioxide complex in Ashtabula, Ohio, to Ineos for $700 million. The US Federal Trade Commission is trying to block the purchase of Cristal by Tronox—the second- and sixth-largest makers of the white pigment in the world, behind number one Chemours—on the grounds that the combined firm would have too commanding a market share in high-value chloride-process TiO2. The merger was originally announced in February 2017. The Ashtabula plant, still owned by Cristal, has 245,000 metric tons per year of chloride-process TiO2 capacity. This summer, Tronox signed an agreement to sell the plant to rival Venator in a deal potentially worth $1.1 billion. However, that transaction fell through when the 75-day exclusivity period between the firms expired in October before they could come to terms. In a new setback for Tronox, an administrative judge presiding over the case ruled that the merger might substantially lessen competition. Now it’s up to Tronox to convince the FTC that the sale to Ineos will be enough to preserve it.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE