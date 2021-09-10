US Vanadium invests for battery market

US Vanadium is making moves to increase production of high-purity vanadium products, including an electrolyte for vanadium flow batteries. The company says it will spend $2.1 million to expand its facility in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to serve customers such as Enerox, an Austrian maker of flow batteries. And US Vanadium has acquired a plant in Benton, Arkansas, formerly owned by Saint-Gobain, where it will grind and roast vanadium-containing feedstock.
