Agilent to acquire cell analysis expert ACEA Biosciences

Agilent Technologies has signed a deal to buy ACEA Biosciences for $250 million. The privately held cell analysis instrument maker, founded in 2002, will expand Agilent’s portfolio of tools for life sciences research and clinical diagnostics. Agilent calls cell analysis a strategic growth area that it entered in 2015 with the $235 million acquisition of Seahorse Bioscience. Earlier this year, the firm bought Ireland-based Luxcel Biosciences, a maker of biosensors and assays for analyzing cell metabolism.
