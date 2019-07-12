Agilent to acquire cell-analysis firm BioTek for $1.1 billion

Agilent Technologies has agreed to acquire BioTek Instruments for a net price after tax benefits of about $1.05 billion. Based in Winooski, Vermont, BioTek produces cell-imaging systems, microplate readers, washers, and other tools for live cell analysis. It had sales last year of $162 million. Agilent entered the cell-analysis business in 2015 with the purchase of Seahorse Bioscience and later acquired two other firms in the field.
