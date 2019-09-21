Agilent partners with start-up firm MOBILion

Agilent Technologies will offer MOBILion Systems’ ion mobility separation technology on its Q-TOF mass spectrometers beginning in 2020. The technology, structures for lossless ion manipulation (SLIM), was invented by Richard D. Smith at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. It enables fast, high-resolution separation of glycans, proteins, and metabolites for drug research. MOBILion CEO Melissa Sherman says her firm plans to eventually offer SLIM units with mass specs from other instrument makers.
