AkzoNobel joins Rembrandt exhibition

AkzoNobel will lend its colorants expertise to a restoration of Rembrandt van Rijn’s 1642 masterpiece The Night Watch. Experts at the Dutch paint company will join museum curators and academic art restoration experts inside a glass enclosure at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam for the duration of the project, during which the painting will remain on display. Technicians will use high-resolution photography, scanners, and lasers to explore pigments at the nano level. Like other 17th-century painters, Rembrandt mixed his own paint and experimented with materials that are still coming to light.
