Bruker to acquire optical imaging firm Alicona

Bruker has agreed to acquire Alicona Imaging for an undisclosed sum. Based in Graz, Austria, Alicona employs 150 people involved in optical-based metrology. Bruker says Alicona will enhance its offerings to materials research, engineering, and quality assurance customers. Separately, Bruker has signed an agreement with its longtime superconducting materials supplier, Allegheny Technologies. The two plan to develop high-performance niobium-based alloys to make more efficient superconducting magnets for magnetic resonance imaging.
