Bruker to buy robotics firm Chemspeed

The scientific instrument firm Bruker will acquire Chemspeed Technologies, a Swiss provider of robotics and automation equipment for chemistry, pharmaceutical, and materials research labs. Bruker says Chemspeed had sales of more than $50 million last year and was profitable. Known as a developer of nuclear magnetic resonance and mass spectrometers, Bruker has been seeking to diversify. In an announcement, the company says the purchase will accelerate its entry into lab automation, digitalization, and scientific software.
