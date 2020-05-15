Advertisement

Instrumentation

Bruker installs world's first 1.2 GHz NMR

by Craig A. Bettenhausen
May 15, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 19
A photo of the new Bruker NMR instrument installed at CERM in Italy.
Credit: BusinessWire
Bruker engineer Joerg Tischler (left) and University of Florence professor Lucia Banci toast the yet-to-be-turned-on machine.

Instrument maker Bruker has installed a 1.2 GHz nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer at the University of Florence’s CERM research center. The $17.8 million system is now the world’s most powerful commercial NMR, surpassing the 1.1 GHz instrument Bruker installed at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2019. Going to 1.2 GHz required a new magnet design that combines high- and low-temperature superconductors. CERM will use the NMR to study the structure and function of proteins linked to diseases and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support our journalism, become a member of ACS or sign up for C&EN's weekly newsletter.

CORRECTION

This story was updated on May 18, 2020, to correct a claim made about the NMR that Bruker installed at CERM. It is the strongest commercial NMR; however, the US National High Magnetic Field Laboratory has a custom system capable of the equivalent of 1.5 GHz.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

