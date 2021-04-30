Carlyle Group takes a major stake in Unchained Labs

The Carlyle Group has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Unchained Labs, a life sciences instrumentation company focused on biologics and gene therapy research, for $435 million. Unchained, which supplies tools for analyzing and characterizing complex large molecules, has 170 employees and expects to generate over $75 million in revenue this year. Its products include Uncle, a protein analysis instrument for gene therapy research that combines fluorescence, static light scattering, and dynamic light scattering measurement modes.
