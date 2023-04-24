Chemistry in Pictures: The not-so-humble microscope

Microscopy of all types has advanced at a rapid pace in recent decades. Scientists can bend neutron and electron beams to explore recalcitrant substances, and atomic force microscopes have even been able to “see” individual hydrogen bonds for almost a decade. But good old-fashioned optical microscopy, using light, still has tricks up its sleeve. This video of a simple bead, just one from a costume jewelry necklace, captures amazing detail at just 30x magnification. The manufacturer, Hirox USA, used it as an example at their booth last month at Pittcon, an annual instrumentation and analytical science conference. Other lenses in the system can get down to 10,000x. Beyond generating hypnotic images, such systems can create a detailed 3D computer model of an object, which engineers can use to run virtual experiments.
Credit: Hirox USA
