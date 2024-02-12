Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Instrumentation

Dispatch from the lab of the future

The Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening’s annual convention offers a glimpse into labs staffed by robots

by Rowan Walrath
February 12, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A robotic arm is displayed at a booth sponsored by Brooks Automation. It is mounted on a platform that allows it to move back and forth on a single axis.
Credit: Rowan Walrath/C&EN
Brooks Automation has developed a robotic arm called the PreciseFlex. Two upgraded versions will launch this summer.

At the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center last week, a smiling robot followed visitors around. Called Plato, the robot is effectively a stack of platters on a mobile base—an autonomous version of a three-tiered bar cart.

Plato was originally designed for the hospitality industry. Hotel cleaners could stack dirtied room-service plates on it, for instance, then send it away to the kitchen while they continued working.

But this year, Plato’s maker, United Robotics Group (URG), has updated it for use in the life sciences and health care industries. The new Plato, called Plato Flex, will be equipped with a pegboard instead of shelves so that users can slot in different types of containers, including high-sided bins. That will enable the robot to handle liquids, which would be at risk of spilling on the current Plato’s shelves.

A robot rolls across a showroom floor. It has three shelves mounted on its back. On its front, a screen displays a cartoon smiling face.
Credit: Rowan Walrath/C&EN
Plato is a mobile robot made by United Robotics Group with the hospitality industry in mind. The updated Plato Flex will launch this year.

Plato was among hundreds of robots on display at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) 2024 convention in Boston from Feb. 5 to 7. It was one of just a few mobile robots, but more of them are coming, marketers said, as robots increasingly jostle for space with humans in the research lab.

All laboratory bots were originally stationary: You’d mount an arm on a table or counter, so it would stay out of humans’ way while it placed microtiter plates or tipped pipettes. Mobility, companies like URG contend, makes for more flexible, simplified workflows.

URG is also marketing other robots that move around independently like “high-end Roombas,” as marketing project coordinator Ayne Mitzi Cruz put it. Earlier this year, the firm debuted an upgraded version of Kevin, a robotic arm mounted on a mobile base. The arm picks and places plates and other lab supplies, while the mobile base allows it to move around labs as if it were just another technician, said Sarah Ostertag, product manager and general design lead for the robot. That means labs don’t have to be reconfigured around Kevin.

“With a mobile base, you have the lab as it is,” Ostertag said. “You can have people working with the robots.”

Brooks Automation, a robotics firm headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, will debut two upgraded robots this summer: the PreciseFlex c3 and PreciseFlex c5. The new versions will be able to reach farther and handle heavier payloads. Brooks also recently added vision technology to its PreciseFlex robots, so they can analyze objects and read barcodes via tiny cameras.

“What we are doing here is adding vision in the gripper of the robot, so if things are not fixed and they shift, as they often do in the lab, it will detect that and update its location so the lab can stay running,” said Tim DeRosett, Brooks’ director of product.

A robotic arm picks up a microtiter plate to move it from one shelf to the next.
Credit: Rowan Walrath/C&EN
Lab Services' PlateButler moves trays from shelf to shelf. The robotic arm is Brooks Automation-built PreciseFlex.

Kevin, URG’s robot, incorporates a PreciseFlex robotic arm that can read barcodes and sense plates with its gripper. So does a robot from the Dutch company Lab Services, which integrated PreciseFlex into one of its PlateButler robots; the product line spans capabilities from modular pipette tip storage to lid replacement. Like all robots, the PlateButler PreciseFlex is designed to work more quickly and safely than a human can.

And hiring isn’t the challenge that it is with human staff. In the US, job vacancy rates have been increasing across lab position types over the last several years; core laboratory positions had 18% vacancy in 2022, according to the most recent national survey from the American Society for Clinical Pathology.

Robots, in many cases, are stepping in. They are pipetting, labeling test tubes, uncapping and recapping samples, and even moving lab mice around.

“To be able to relieve a lot of precious hands is very important at this time,” says Maurice van den Brule, a global key account manager at Lab Services. “It’s quite difficult to find personnel in a laboratory who are knowledgeable about the assays. Picking up plates, putting a seal on it, putting a label on it, all this can be done by a robot.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Chemical calliope
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metrohm lands distribution deal for handheld Raman devices in security markets
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sponsored content: Building out the digital laboratory
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE