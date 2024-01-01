Rowan is a life sciences reporter for Chemical & Engineering News, reporting on the business of drug making. Rowan is particularly interested in exploring patient-centric drug development, with an eye toward clinical trial design, diversity, and how business leaders can help patients overcome barriers to health-care access.
Rowan previously spent 3 years as the life sciences reporter for the Boston Business Journal, taking the local angle in her coverage of the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. Over the years, Rowan has reported for Mother Jones, the Boston Globe, and Boston magazine, among other publications, and has fact-checked for Wired, Eater, HuffPost, and others. Interests outside work include exploring the local arts scene, enjoying live music, hiking (when she's not overcoming her latest injury), and fostering cats. Rowan is originally from the Houston area and has a degree in journalism from Northeastern University.
