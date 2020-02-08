Instrument maker RedShiftBio gets cash and new CEO

The scientific-instrument maker RedShift BioAnalytics has raised $18 million in a series D fundraising round that included increased investment from Waters Corp. RedShiftBio says three major drug companies recently installed its infrared spectroscopy tool, used to measure tiny changes in protein structure. The Burlington, Massachusetts–based firm also hired a new CEO, Julien Bradley, a veteran of instrument firms like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Ahura Scientific.
