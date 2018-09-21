Instrument maker Waters opens food safety research center

Waters Corp. has opened a center in Singapore to foster research among industry, government, and academia on food and water safety. Outfitted with the latest analytical instrumentation from Waters, the International Food & Water Research Centre will support scientists working on food authenticity, food fraud discovery, food quality enhancement, and water contamination. A scientific advisory panel will select projects for the center to undertake.
