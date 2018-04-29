JEOL to open nanoscale research center

Scientific instrument maker JEOL is set to unveil the JEOL Center for Nanoscale Solutions at the University of California, Irvine, Materials Research Institute in early June. The center features several JEOL transmission electron microscopes, including the first U.S. installation of the Grand ARM for advanced atomic characterization. JEOL says the center will be the most advanced electron microscopy cluster available for probing the atomic structure of materials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter