Metrohm buys spectroscopy specialist B&W Tek

The Swiss scientific instruments maker Metrohm has purchased B&W Tek, a Newark, Del.-based maker of spectrometers, including portable and handheld Raman spectrometers. Metrohm says the acquisition will strengthen its own spectroscopy portfolio. The deal includes B&W’s R&D, production, and sales organizations. In January, Metrohm acquired Innovative Photonic Solutions, a maker of diode-based light components used in Raman spectrometers.
This article was updated on August 22, 2018, to correctly describe Innovative Photonic Solutions. The company is a producer of diode-based light components used in Raman spectrometers, not a maker of handheld Raman spectrometers.
