ONI raises $75 million for single-molecule microscopy

ONI has raised $75 million in series B funding to further its goal of bringing single-molecule microscopy to scientists. ONI was founded in 2016 as a spin-off from the University of Oxford. The company says it has sold more than 120 of its Nanoimagers, which it calls the world’s first desktop single-molecule imaging device. Another firm, Eikon Therapeutics, launched last year to discover drugs with superresolution microscopy technology, which was the subject of the 2014 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
