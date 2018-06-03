PerkinElmer acquires Chinese instrument maker

PerkinElmer has acquired Shanghai Spectrum Instruments. PerkinElmer says the purchase will expand its manufacturing footprint in China and help it build a greater presence in the country and other emerging markets. SSI makes photoelectric colorimeters, UV-Vis and atomic absorption spectrophotometers, and accessories. In 2009, PerkinElmer acquired Sym-Bio LifeScience, a Chinese maker of instruments and reagents to diagnose infectious disease.
