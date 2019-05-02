Advertisement

Instrumentation

Robots, climbing ones, come to the chemical plant

Start-up Invert Robotics raises money for safety-inspecting robot

by Michael McCoy
May 2, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 18
A short video of a safety inspection robot from Invert Robotics.
Credit: Nouryon
Invert Robotics' robot crawls the inside of chemical plant vessels to inspect for integrity. For more, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaI5XC7VNHQ.

The start-up Invert Robotics has raised $8.8 million from investors to advance development of robots that can help chemical and other industrial companies inspect dangerous places in their plants.

The New Zealand-based firm says its robots are the first specifically designed to inspect for safety and integrity in nonmagnetic hazardous environments. Equipped with a camera and other tools, they crawl the sides of vessels on suction-cup-covered treads.

A photo of a climbing robot from Invert Robotics.
Credit: Invert Robotics

Invert was a winner of last year’s Imagine Chemistry start-up contest sponsored by the specialty chemical maker Nouryon. Marco Waas, a Nouryon research, development, and innovation director, says his firm tested the robot at its salt facility in Hengelo, the Netherlands. The results were encouraging, though the robot struggled with complex geometry, Waas says.

Chemical makers also use flying drones to aid in plant and site inspections. At Dow, for example, Johnathon Casillas is the leader of a team of six drone pilots.

Waas sees robots and drones as complementary. Robots offer high image quality and can carry other equipment, but they have trouble on curved, rough, or dirty surfaces. Drones are more agile, but they are weak on video quality, can’t carry much, and are limited by battery life, he notes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

