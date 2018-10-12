Russian firm plans helium project

Russia’s Irkutsk Oil is planning to build a 10-million-liter-per-year helium plant in the Irkutsk region of Russia. The location in southeastern Siberia will likely serve markets in Asia, but it will also help alleviate tight global supplies of the element used in analytical, medical, and industrial applications. Plans are to start up the plant in 2021. U.S.-based Cryo Technologies will provide helium purification and liquefaction equipment.
