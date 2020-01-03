SFW buys majority stake in Micromeritics

The private equity firm SFW Capital Partners has taken a majority stake in Micromeritics, a Norcross, Georgia–based maker of particle and materials characterization instruments. Terrence Kelly, an SFW partner and the former president of Waters Corp.’s TA Instruments division, now leads the 48-year-old firm, which employs more than 400 people. SFW says its investment will allow Micromeritics to accelerate the introduction of products, pursue acquisitions, and expand its marketing footprint.
