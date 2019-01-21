Spectrometry goes to the beauty salon

Hair care expert Henkel won awards for outstanding product design and engineering at the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas for a hair analysis tool containing a miniature near-infrared spectrometer from the Egyptian semiconductor designer Si-Ware Systems. Designed to measure hair condition, moisture level, and color, the tool is part of a system intended to provide hairdressers with hair care and color recommendations.
