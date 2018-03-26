Thermo Fisher buys and plans ahead

Thermo Fisher Scientific has made an acquisition, will shutter a site in the U.K., and plans a pharma services facility in Germany. The acquisition of IntegenX adds a business with technology to rapidly generate forensic DNA profiles of crime suspects. In Ashford, England, Thermo Fisher will end lab-products manufacturing and R&D for plastic lab goods and move operations to facilities in Mexico, China, and Denmark. About 170 jobs are affected, the firm says. And in Rheinfelden, Germany, Thermo Fisher plans to build a $35 million pharma services facility to support customers doing clinical research.
