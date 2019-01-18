Tosoh invests in Semba

Tosoh has acquired a 33% stake in Semba Biosciences, a Madison, Wisconsin–based manufacturer of biomolecule purification instruments. According to Tosoh, Semba is a leader in continuous chromatography, which it says offers lower costs and higher productivity than batch chromatography. The Japanese firm said last year that it wants to acquire all of Semba as part of a plan to become a world leader in biopharmaceutical purification.
