Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Instrumentation

UK regulators get tough on instrument mergers

Questions threaten gene-sequencing merger after probe sinks an electron microscopy deal

by Marc S. Reisch
June 27, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of a researcher standing beside a Pacific Biosciences autosampler.
Credit: Pacific Biosciences
A researcher readies samples for sequencing.

Questions raised by UK regulators recently scuttled one scientific instrument merger and now may lead to trouble for another. The actions anticipate what may be a more active role for UK regulators overseeing international mergers after the UK leaves the European Union.

In the most recent instance, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) determined that Illumina’s pending $1.2 billion purchase of DNA-sequencing-systems competitor Pacific Biosciences (PacBio) “could result in more expensive or lower quality products and less innovation in the market.” The CMA threatened to begin an in-depth investigation “if the merging businesses are unable to address the CMA’s concerns.”

Both Illumina and PacBio supply instruments that scientists use during disease research and drug development to study genetic variations. Were the two to merge, customers would have “limited alternatives available” for advanced sequencing technology, the CMA says.

In December, the CMA questioned another instrumentation deal: Thermo Fisher Scientific’s $925 million purchase of electron microscopy supplies maker Gatan from parent Roper Technologies. In that case, the CMA said, marrying the two companies could lead to higher prices or lower quality for British electron microscope users. The two instrument firms called the deal off on June 10.

Illumina and PacBio are far from calling their deal off at this point. Illumina issued a statement saying it expects the CMA will begin the in-depth review, with which both instrument makers will cooperate. Illumina expects to close the deal by the end of this year instead of the middle.

The CMA’s attention to the instrumentation mergers may presage an era when British regulators insist on reviewing large international mergers instead of taking an advisory role, as they do now. According to a memorandum issued earlier this year by the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, UK officials are considering such a requirement, meaning that firms will have to file for review with both British and European Union regulators. Such a scenario “will significantly increase” regulatory burdens and approval timetables, the law firm says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Illumina drops deal to acquire Pacific Biosciences
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FTC seeks to block Illumina’s deal for PacBio
Thermo Fisher deal for electron microscopy firm Gatan is off
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE