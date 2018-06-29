Waters Corp. breaks ground on separation media plant

Scientific instrumentation firm Waters Corp. broke ground last week on a $215 million plant in Taunton, Mass., that will synthesize chromatographic media. The site is already the firm’s base for producing the media, used in chromatographic columns that analyze food, drugs, and materials. Waters says it needs the new facility to satisfy rising global demand. Completion is set for 2022.
