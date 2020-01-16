Waters to acquire lab automation firm Andrew Alliance

The scientific instrument maker Waters will acquire Andrew Alliance, a developer of lab automation technology, including software and robotics. Andrew Alliance has about 40 employees in Switzerland, France, and the US. One of its first products was a pipetting robot called Andrew. Waters CEO Chris O’Connell says the acquisition will benefit customers in pharmaceutical, life sciences, and materials science markets.
