Waters buys charge detection mass spectrometry firm

The instrument maker Waters has acquired the technology and intellectual property rights of Megadalton Solutions, a developer of charge detection mass spectrometry (MS). The Indiana University Bloomington chemistry professors Martin Jarrold and David Clemmer founded Megadalton in 2018. The technology is used to analyze large proteins that would be difficult to study with traditional MS systems, Waters says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter