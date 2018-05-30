Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Instrumentation

Why some cuvettes are difficult to come by

A spot shortage of the analytical sample holder affects some scientists

by Marc S. Reisch
May 30, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of a cuvette.
Credit: Shutterstock
Some cuvettes are in short supply.

High-end cuvettes—straight-sided clear containers used to hold analytical samples in spectrophotometers—are in short supply from the German manufacturer Hellma Analytics. So far, though, only a few people have noticed.

Evan Friedmann, vice president of Hellma’s U.S. distribution arm, says his firm is suffering from limited output of certain cuvettes designed for research. He chalks the problem up to delayed delivery of a new computer-controlled machine tool and strong demand for spectrophotometer accessories. “Hellma is currently seeing the highest order booking in our 96-year history,” he says.

Cuvettes are typically used in pairs and need to be optically matched, says instrumentation consultant Ellen Miseo. Scientists use cuvettes to place solutions into ultraviolet-visible or fluorescence spectrophotometers to measure concentrations. They range in price from under $100 to over $500 each.

Hellma has been struggling with the cuvette shortage since the end of 2017. In March, the company sent a letter to customers and distributors acknowledging a delay in the delivery of a new machine tool to its facility in Müllheim. It also noted a shortage of workers at the time “due to the nationwide flu epidemic.”

“We understand some people are frustrated by longer lead times,” Friedmann says. He can’t say when the new machine will be delivered, adding that Hellma is taking steps to increase output with the machinery on hand “without compromising quality.”

One European academician, who wants to remain anonymous, complains that the shortage is impairing his group’s ability to do some planned experiments. While the cuvettes he has on hand can be washed and reused, specialty types he doesn’t have in stock aren’t available for purchase.

Unlike earlier shortages affecting scientific instrument users, such as those for helium and the solvent acetonitrile, the cuvette shortage is not widespread. The U.S.-based sources contacted by C&EN say they are unaware of it.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin-based cuvette distributor Pike Technologies says the shortage is news to him as well. Hellma makes high-quality cuvettes, he acknowledges, but the cuvettes he supplies from U.K.-based Starna Scientific are also of high quality and in stock.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
War in Ukraine makes helium shortage more dire
Is a reagents shortage delaying European COVID-19 testing?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Europe sweats over CO2 shortage

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE