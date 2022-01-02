21st.Bio raises $97 million for manufacturing site

The Danish biotech start-up 21st.Bio has raised $97 million to build its first manufacturing site. The company helps clients choose the best organism to produce a desired chemical and then optimizes the strain for large-scale production. 21st.Bio is based on technology from the Danish biotech company Novozymes, which has a stake in the firm and could earn royalties on products made by 21st.Bio clients.
