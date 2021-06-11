A $56 million boost for smart-lab developer Strateos

Strateos, a developer of data management and robotic systems for drug discovery, has raised $56.1 million in a series B investment round led by DCVC and Lux Capital. The company operates small-molecule and biologic-drug labs in San Diego and Menlo Park, California, where customers can remotely conduct experiments. Strateos opened the San Diego lab last year in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company, an investor in the financing round. The company was founded in 2012 as Transcriptic.
