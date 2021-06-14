Quote of the Week

June 14, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 22
Major steelmakers and disruptive start-ups look to hydrogen and renewable electricity to make green steel
Cover image:Major steelmakers and disruptive start-ups look to hydrogen and renewable electricity to decarbonize production
Credit: Shutterstock
Producers of the polymer say they are getting traction in the marketplace, but others have doubts
The atmospheric chemist is studying the Beirut chemical explosion’s effects on air pollution
Achieving goals is more fulfilling when you set the terms of success
The FDA approved Aduhelm based on its ability to lower amyloid-β plaques in the brain. Many researchers think it was the wrong decision.
The biotech firm aims to take advantage of cellular plasticity
