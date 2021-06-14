Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09922-cover-opener.jpg
09922-cover-opener.jpg
June 14, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 22

Major steelmakers and disruptive start-ups look to hydrogen and renewable electricity to make green steel

Cover image:Major steelmakers and disruptive start-ups look to hydrogen and renewable electricity to decarbonize production

Volume 99 | Issue 22
Quote of the Week

“We have to clean up the mess we made. But we also have to stop making the mess.”

Daniel Carraway, founder, RWDC Industries

Green Chemistry

Can industry decarbonize steelmaking?

Will the biodegradable plastic PHA finally deliver?

Producers of the polymer say they are getting traction in the marketplace, but others have doubts

Beirut-based atmospheric chemist Najat Saliba discusses the challenges of doing science during political and economic turmoil

The atmospheric chemist is studying the Beirut chemical explosion’s effects on air pollution

  • Employment

    Defining your career wins

    Achieving goals is more fulfilling when you set the terms of success

  • Neuroscience

    Scientists torn over Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug

    The FDA approved Aduhelm based on its ability to lower amyloid-β plaques in the brain. Many researchers think it was the wrong decision.

  • Oncology

    Kojin Therapeutics gets $60 million to explore ferroptosis

    The biotech firm aims to take advantage of cellular plasticity

image name
