Abdera raises $142 million for radiopharmaceutials

Abdera Therapeutics, a radiopharmaceutical start-up, has raised $142 million in series A and B financing. The series A round was led by Versant Ventures and Amplitude Ventures; venBio partners led the series B round. Abdera’s potential medicines feature heavy-chain-only antibodies that target cancer cells and are linked to tumor-killing radioisotopes. The company anticipates submitting an investigational new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration next year for its lead product candidate, which is for small-cell lung cancer.
