Air Liquide plans carbon-free hydrogen

Air Liquide is building at its site in Bécancour, Quebec, what it claims will be the world’s largest proton-exchange membrane facility for producing hydrogen via water electrolysis. Last month, Air Liquide paid $21 million for a 19% stake in Hydrogenics, whose membrane technology Air Liquide will use for the plant. Most industrial hydrogen is produced by steam reformation of methane. The Bécancour unit will prevent 27,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year, Air Liquide says.
