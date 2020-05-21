Air Products plans coal-to-methanol project in Indonesia

Air Products plans to spend $2 billion to build, own, and operate a coal-to-methanol complex in Indonesia. The gasification plant will have about 2 million metric tons (t) per year of methanol capacity when it opens in 2024. The methanol will be purchased by the local firms Bakrie Capital and Ithaca Resources, which will supply 6 million t of coal per year. Air Products has been investing heavily in gasification. It has spent billions on coal-to-chemicals plants in China and is participating in a gasification-based power plant in Saudi Arabia.
