Alexion signs immune-system development pacts with Affibody and Zealand Pharma

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has struck two new partnerships to develop biologic drugs that can be administered subcutaneously for immune system diseases. Alexion will pay Affibody $25 million to codevelop an antibody-like protein therapy for IgG-mediated autoimmune conditions. Separately, Alexion will pay Zealand Pharma $25 million and make a $15 million investment in the firm toward peptide therapies for diseases related to the innate immune system. Affibody and Zealand both could earn more than $600 million in milestone payments if the therapies are successful.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter