Allergy company closes series B

IgGenix has raised $40 million in a series B funding round and says it will use the money to advance its lead peanut allergy program to Phase 1 trials. The company aims to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that can prevent the cascades of allergic reactions from a suite of environmental and food triggers such as dust, shellfish, and eggs. Investors in this financing round include Alexandria Venture Investments and Eli Lilly and Company.
