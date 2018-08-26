Antibiotics developer Entasis Therapeutics seeks to go public

This year’s biotech stock boom continues as Entasis Therapeutics plans to raise $86 million in an initial public offering. Entasis was spun off from AstraZeneca in 2015 when the drugmaker dissolved its antibiotics research group. Now Entasis is developing antibiotics for tough-to-kill Gram-negative bacteria, particularly ones that are resistant to multiple drugs. So far it has three drugs in human clinical trials.
