AstraZeneca to build $1.5 billion ADC facility in Singapore

The UK pharma giant AstraZeneca will invest $1.5 billion to build its first end-to-end antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing facility in Singapore. The plant will be designed to manufacture all components of anticancer ADCs, including synthesis of chemotherapy drugs and linkers as well as conjugation of the drug-linker pair to the antibody. The company says the new site will be designed to emit zero carbon and will be ready by the end of 2029.
