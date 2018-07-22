BASF donates $7 million for UC Berkeley labs

BASF has donated $7 million toward the construction of the Berkeley Science & Engineering Hub, a $180 million research facility to be built at the University of California, Berkeley. CEO Martin Brudermüller made the donation at a July 10 ceremony prior to a meeting of the California Research Alliance, a research program BASF supports at 10 California universities. The 17,000-m2 building will house Berkeley chemists, biologists, and engineers as well as several postdoctoral researchers taking part in the BASF program. Dow Chemical previously made a “significant” contribution to the building, a Berkeley official says.
