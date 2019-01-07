BASF to exit Synvina joint venture with Avantium

BASF has told renewable chemicals developer Avantium that it will pull out of their Synvina furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) join venture effective Jan. 15. BASF had threatened to pull out of the venture in October over a disagreement on the timing of an investment decision for a $600 million FDCA plant. FDCA is used to make polyethylene furanoate, an alternative to the bottle polymer polyethylene terephthalate. Avantium says it will now pursue alternative routes to commercialize FDCA.
