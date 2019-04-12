BeiGene to codevelop BioAtla’s CTLA4 antibody

The Chinese cancer drug company BeiGene is partnering with San Diego–based BioAtla to develop a less-toxic version of the CTLA4 antibodies used in cancer immunotherapy. The adoption of CTLA4 antibodies, a kind of checkpoint inhibitor, has been impeded due to their toxicity outside tumors, especially compared with the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor class. BioAtla has a version that it says is activated only in the tumor microenvironment. BeiGene will pay BioAtla $20 million up front and up to $249 million more in future payments.
