Bill Gates backs Alzheimer’s diagnostics with new Diagnostics Accelerator venture fund﻿

Bill Gates is pumping more money into Alzheimer’s research. Gates and other philanthropists, including Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation cofounder Leonard Lauder, will invest more than $30 million in a new venture fund called Diagnostics Accelerator. The fund will back researchers developing better ways to diagnose the neurodegenerative disease, since drugs are more likely to treat it if it is diagnosed early. In November, Gates pledged $50 million to the Dementia Discovery Fund in the U.K.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter