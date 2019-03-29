BioVectra ramps up cannabidiol in Canada

The drug-service firm BioVectra will produce fully synthetic cannabidiol as an active pharmaceutical ingredient at its plant in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. The firm says its work with cannabinoids dates back to the early 2000s when it developed a supply of tetrahydrocannabinol. Meanwhile, BioVectra has launched a $1.5 million project to replace large-scale synthetic reactors and upgrade analytical services in Charlottetown.
